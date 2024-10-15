Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $48,000 in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRMW. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Primo Water by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 56,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 375.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 26.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

