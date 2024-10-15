Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 158,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3228 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

