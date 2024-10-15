Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 433,299 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 171.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 532.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 112,331 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLNG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Golar LNG Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Golar LNG had a net margin of 50.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.