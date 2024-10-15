Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Spark Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

About Spark Infrastructure Group

Spark Infrastructure Group engages in investment in regulated utility infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks, Transgrid, and Bomen Group. The Victoria Power Networks segment holds interests in CitiPower and Powercor. The SA Power Networks segment covers interests in electricity distribution in South Australia.

Featured Articles

