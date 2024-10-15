SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BIL opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
