SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after buying an additional 2,535,855 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,534,000 after acquiring an additional 576,063 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,893,000 after acquiring an additional 512,054 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 183,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.