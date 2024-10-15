SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

