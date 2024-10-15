SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial cut its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.92. 41,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,639. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

