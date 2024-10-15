SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.9% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of SDY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.88. 139,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,169. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $144.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.