SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 333,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 259,622 shares.The stock last traded at $56.66 and had previously closed at $57.58.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Nepc LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 500,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 233,630 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $7,082,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 132,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 116,250 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,532,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after buying an additional 83,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 268,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 79,366 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

