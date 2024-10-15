SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.73 and last traded at $59.38, with a volume of 6277139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.49.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 190,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.