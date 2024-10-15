Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $2.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.80.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.55.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
