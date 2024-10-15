Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:COPJ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,710. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84.
About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF
