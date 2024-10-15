Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 784,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $403,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, HTLF Bank increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter.

URNJ remained flat at $23.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,950. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83.

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

