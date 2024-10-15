SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Barclays

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SSPPF. Citigroup raised shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $2.14.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

