Stablepoint Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,115,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,824,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after acquiring an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $192.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $192.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

