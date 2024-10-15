Stablepoint Partners LLC Buys 2,451 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

