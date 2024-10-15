Stablepoint Partners LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 576,068 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

