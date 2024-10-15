Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 365,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $9,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.27. 2,418,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,459,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

