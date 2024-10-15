Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 615 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

