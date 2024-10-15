Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $130.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.67.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Read Our Latest Report on STLD

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.