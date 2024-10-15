Stifel Nicolaus Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $230.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RCL. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.06.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $196.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $197.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.