Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 49,189 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 314% compared to the average daily volume of 11,889 call options.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BTU opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,757 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $3,133,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

