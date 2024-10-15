StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

First of Long Island Price Performance

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $2,116,239.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,853.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 292.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

