StockNews.com Lowers DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W lowered DexCom from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.69.

Get DexCom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Trading Down 0.0 %

DXCM opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 13.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.