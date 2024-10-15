StockNews.com Upgrades EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

EVI Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

EVI opened at $19.50 on Friday. EVI Industries has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $247.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter.

EVI Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,338,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 118,490 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries

(Get Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.