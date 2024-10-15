Summit Materials’ (SUM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SUM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 87,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.