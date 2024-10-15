SuRo Capital’s (SSSS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

SuRo Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

SSSS stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 27.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.33.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 256.84%.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,477.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

