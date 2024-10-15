Swedbank AB Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,932 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $142,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,726. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.24. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

