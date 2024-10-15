Swedbank AB Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.10% of Pfizer worth $166,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 16.8% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,535,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,219,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.