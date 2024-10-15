Swedbank AB Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 0.8% of Swedbank AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $658,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $19.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,125. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.80. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

