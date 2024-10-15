Swedbank AB Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Swedbank AB increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095,694 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Swedbank AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Swedbank AB owned 0.30% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $855,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,954,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,923 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,362,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,135,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,402,000 after acquiring an additional 64,996 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,924,000 after acquiring an additional 296,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,201,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,965,000 after acquiring an additional 431,074 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.89. 4,694,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,967. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $280.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

