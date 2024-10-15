Swedbank AB Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,336 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $193,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $43,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $25.96 on Tuesday, reaching $2,054.00. 141,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,954. The company has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,018.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,750.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,283.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

