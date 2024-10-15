Swedbank AB Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $368,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Home Depot by 95.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,139,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,411,000 after purchasing an additional 556,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $412.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

