Swedbank AB Sells 673,931 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,931 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.87% of Veralto worth $239,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.08. 424,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,751. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion and a PE ratio of 35.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

