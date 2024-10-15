Swedbank AB Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,627 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $216,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,638.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,705 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.04. 828,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.92 and a 52-week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.