SWS Partners Acquires Shares of 39,355 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $193,403,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $181,075,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Confluent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after buying an additional 2,587,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Confluent by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,510,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,665,000 after buying an additional 1,316,804 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Confluent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $207,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,904,631.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $4,912,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,071.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,556 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $207,174.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,483 shares in the company, valued at $14,904,631.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

