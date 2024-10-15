SWS Partners Buys Shares of 27,092 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.2% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. 10,058,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

