SWS Partners Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SWS Partners decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,773 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for about 1.0% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Tapestry by 9.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,092,260 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,060 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 41,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TPR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.