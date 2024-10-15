SWS Partners Sells 10,822 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

SWS Partners lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises about 1.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SWS Partners owned about 0.15% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. 310,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,083. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

