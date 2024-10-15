SWS Partners Sells 21,284 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

SWS Partners lowered its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,284 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners owned 0.10% of MP Materials worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,669,000 after buying an additional 254,881 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in MP Materials by 36.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 25.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MP Materials from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 851,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,664. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -118.47 and a beta of 2.23.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,249. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

