SWS Partners Sells 2,918 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

SWS Partners cut its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in RH were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RH by 503.6% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after acquiring an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in RH by 58.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RH by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after buying an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RH by 77.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after buying an additional 55,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in RH by 128.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 94,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.91. The company had a trading volume of 260,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,193. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $354.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. RH’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.54.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RH news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $27,016.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,034.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

