SWS Partners Sells 864 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SWS Partners reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,896 shares of company stock worth $74,027,852 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.4 %

Airbnb stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.90. 2,306,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

