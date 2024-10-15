Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Decreased by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.10.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

