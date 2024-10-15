TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s previous close.

TTGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.06. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 495,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TechTarget by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 21.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,374 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

