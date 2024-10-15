Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 29912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($1.85). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tectonic Therapeutic

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,441,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,422,738.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tectonic Therapeutic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth $7,099,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

