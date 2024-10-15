Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4252 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

TELNY stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.57. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

