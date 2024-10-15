Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

In related news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 158,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $379,159.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,925 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,350.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Telos by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 11.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TLS opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Telos has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $261.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

