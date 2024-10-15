Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $155.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.31.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

