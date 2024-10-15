Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Terex has increased its dividend by an average of 74.7% per year over the last three years. Terex has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Terex to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

NYSE TEX opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. Terex has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Terex will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.30.

In related news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

